American Society Of Safety Professionals
Donate to
American Society Of Safety Professionals
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Society Of Safety Professionals
Shop to support
American Society Of Safety Professionals
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Society Of Safety Professionals
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Safety Training and Education
ASSP provides top-quality safety training and education for occupational safety and health (OSH) professionals.
About
American Society Of Safety Professionals
Founded in
1972
EIN
936098153
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
520 N NORTHWEST HWY PARK RIDGE, Illinois 60068-2538 United States
Website
www.assp.org
Phone
(184)-769-92929
Email address
About
The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), founded in 1911, is a global association for occupational safety and health professionals. They support OSH professionals in preventing workplace injuries, illnesses, and fatalities through education, advocacy, standards development, and a professional community.
Mission
ASSP is the community that protects people, property and the environment.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: