The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Dog Rescue
Saving dogs from high-risk situations and shelters, providing temporary care, and finding them forever homes.
Boarding Services
Offering boarding services for rescued dogs and those in need of temporary housing.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922864397
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
107 CAMPGROUND RD LIBERTY, South Carolina 29657-8804 United States
Website
angelsamongusrescueandboarding.com
Phone
(864)-207-1618
Email address
About
Angels Among Us Rescue & Boarding, a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Liberty, SC, is dedicated to rescuing and sheltering animals. They help dogs find loving, permanent homes, offering hope to those who need it most. They take animal rescue seriously.
Mission
We are a 501c3 non-profit animal rescue saving dogs from death row at shelters, giving them temporary boarding and ultimately finding them forever homes.
