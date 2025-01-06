powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Aptos History Museum

 — 
Preserve and share Aptos history.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Aptos History Museum

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Aptos History Museum
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Aptos History Museum
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Aptos History Museum
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Aptos History Museum

100% of your purchase supports 
Aptos History Museum
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Aptos History Museum

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Museum Exhibits

Displays showcasing local Aptos history, including artifacts, photographs, and stories from Native American times to the present.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Educator Programs

Tailored presentations and private tours for local history classes and other age groups.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Aptos History Museum

Founded in

2024

EIN

991523176

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Historical Preservation Societies

Address

102 MAR VISTA DR APTOS, California 95003-3543 United States

Website

aptoshistory.org

Phone

(831)-688-9514

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Aptos History Museum
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The Aptos History Museum, "Local People Preserving Local History," focuses on the rich history of Aptos Village, Rio Del Mar, Seacliff, Seascape, and surrounding areas. Exhibits are now located in the Aptos Branch Library at 7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos.

Mission

Aptos History Museum celebrates and preserves the unique heritage of Aptos, California, inviting the community to explore its rich past at 102 Mar Vista Dr.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Aptos History Museum

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!