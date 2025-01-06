About

The Aptos History Museum, "Local People Preserving Local History," focuses on the rich history of Aptos Village, Rio Del Mar, Seacliff, Seascape, and surrounding areas. Exhibits are now located in the Aptos Branch Library at 7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos.

Mission

Aptos History Museum celebrates and preserves the unique heritage of Aptos, California, inviting the community to explore its rich past at 102 Mar Vista Dr.