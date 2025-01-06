Apuw Afl-Cio
Donate to
Apuw Afl-Cio
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Apuw Afl-Cio
Shop to support
Apuw Afl-Cio
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Apuw Afl-Cio
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
APWU Leadership Institute
An intensive three-week educational program designed to strengthen and enhance the leadership skills of APWU local and state leaders.
About
Apuw Afl-Cio
Founded in
0
EIN
943474980
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 944 GRANITE CITY, Illinois 62040-0944 United States
Website
www.apwu.org
Phone
(844)-402-1001
Email address
-
About
APUW AFL-CIO advocates for postal workers' rights, fair wages, safe workplaces, and job security. They fight against privatization and strive to improve working conditions for their members and protect USPS. Based in Granite City, IL.
Mission
APUW AFL-CIO advocates for the rights and well-being of postal workers in Granite City, Illinois, offering support and representation to improve their working lives.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: