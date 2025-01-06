Arabian Horse Breeders Assn Of Oregon
Arabian Horse Breeders Assn Of Oregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Grant
AHBAO awards a $1,000 scholarship each year to adult members for post-high school education, equine skills, or equine-related business endeavors.
Foal Photo Contest
An annual photo contest open to all, showcasing registered Arabian foals. Participants can submit up to 3 entries for a chance to win.
About
Arabian Horse Breeders Assn Of Oregon
Founded in
1954
EIN
936025961
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
PO BOX 957 DALLAS, Oregon 97338-0957 United States
Website
ahbaoregon.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Arabian Horse Breeders Association of Oregon, est. 1954, promotes the Arabian horse breed through education and social activities. They provide educational clinics and promote the sport of horse breeding.
Mission
The Arabian Horse Breeders Association of Oregon aims to promote the Arabian horse breed through educational, competitive, and social activities. They are the oldest Arabian Horse Club in the Pacific Northwest.
