About

The Arc Salon Foundation, associated with the Art Renewal Center, is dedicated to helping representational artists using traditional methods gain exposure and build their careers. It aims to educate the public on traditional art and support international cultural exchange. The ARC promotes skill-based training and visual literacy, uniting realist artists and opposing Modernist views. It provides a forum for experts and a vast online database of realistic art.

Mission

The Art Renewal Center promotes visual literacy, unites the realist art movement, and provides resources for educators, scholars, and artists.