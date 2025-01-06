Arc Salon Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
International ARC Salon Competition
An annual realist art competition offering over $100,000 in cash awards and international recognition to representational artists.
ARC Scholarship Competition
Provides financial aid to students attending ARC Approved® Schools to support their art education.
About
Arc Salon Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
931524726
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
100 MARKLEY ST PORT READING, New Jersey 07064-1821 United States
Website
www.artrenewal.org
Phone
(173)-263-62060619
Email address
About
The Arc Salon Foundation, associated with the Art Renewal Center, is dedicated to helping representational artists using traditional methods gain exposure and build their careers. It aims to educate the public on traditional art and support international cultural exchange. The ARC promotes skill-based training and visual literacy, uniting realist artists and opposing Modernist views. It provides a forum for experts and a vast online database of realistic art.
Mission
The Art Renewal Center promotes visual literacy, unites the realist art movement, and provides resources for educators, scholars, and artists.
What $2,100 could fund instead: