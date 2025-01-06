Arizona First Responders Foundation
Arizona First Responders Foundation
Arizona First Responders Foundation
Arizona First Responders Foundation
Arizona First Responders Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Wellness Resources
Providing wellness resources for Arizona's First Responders by building community and fostering togetherness. Includes activities and connecting first responders to needed services.
About
Arizona First Responders Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922263870
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
18275 N 59TH AVENUE SUITE J-160 GLENDALE, Arizona 85308-1260 United States
Website
www.azfrf.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Arizona First Responders Foundation supports first responder wellness through activity, awareness, and action. Founded in 2023, the organization aims to improve the community by supporting first responders and their families as they serve the citizens and communities of Arizona.
Mission
Arizona First Responders Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and breaking the stigma around mental health by building community and fostering togetherness.
