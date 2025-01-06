Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Sunday School

Offers Bible readings, creative activities, and hymns to children ages 4-18, nurturing their relationship with Jesus Christ and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Armenian School

Teaches students to love and embrace the Armenian language, culture, and history, inspiring them to speak, read, write, and pray in a Christian atmosphere.

Church Choir

Dedicated to singing Christian hymns during the Divine Liturgy, preserving the Armenian Church’s religious and national heritage.

Armenian Church Youth Organization (ACYO)

Guides young members to be more involved in the church and embrace the Armenian culture.

