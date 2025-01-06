Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert
Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert
Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert
Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert
Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School
Offers Bible readings, creative activities, and hymns to children ages 4-18, nurturing their relationship with Jesus Christ and the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Armenian School
Teaches students to love and embrace the Armenian language, culture, and history, inspiring them to speak, read, write, and pray in a Christian atmosphere.
Church Choir
Dedicated to singing Christian hymns during the Divine Liturgy, preserving the Armenian Church’s religious and national heritage.
Armenian Church Youth Organization (ACYO)
Guides young members to be more involved in the church and embrace the Armenian culture.
Armenian Apostolic Church Of The Desert
1980
953526591
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
75362 DESERT PARK DR INDIAN WELLS, California 92210-8354 United States
www.saintgarabed.org
(760)-773-2155
Mission
Armenian Apostolic Church of the Desert fosters spiritual growth and community for Armenian Christians in Indian Wells, California, welcoming all to connect and worship together.
