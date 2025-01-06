About

The Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church in Glendale, CA, is a family-based congregation with the mission to know Jesus Christ and make Him known. They support a range of missions around the world. The church is involved in raising funds to help displaced families.

Mission

Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church is a family-based congregation nestled in West Glendale dedicated to proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ and nurturing a thriving community.