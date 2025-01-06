powered by 
Support 

Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church

 — 
Know Jesus Christ and make Him known.
 $
0
Events of 

Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Sunday School

Provides religious education for children on Sundays.

Junior High Ministry

Offers programs and support for junior high students.

High School & College Ministry

Provides guidance and community for high school and college students.

Career Group

Supports young adults in their career development.

About

Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church

Founded in

2004

EIN

956118103

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

1800 LAKE ST GLENDALE, California 91201-2514 United States

Website

aebcglendale.org

Phone

(818)-507-7400

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
About

The Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church in Glendale, CA, is a family-based congregation with the mission to know Jesus Christ and make Him known. They support a range of missions around the world. The church is involved in raising funds to help displaced families.

Mission

Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church is a family-based congregation nestled in West Glendale dedicated to proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ and nurturing a thriving community.

