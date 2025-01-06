Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School
Provides religious education for children on Sundays.
Junior High Ministry
Offers programs and support for junior high students.
High School & College Ministry
Provides guidance and community for high school and college students.
Career Group
Supports young adults in their career development.
About
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church
Founded in
2004
EIN
956118103
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1800 LAKE ST GLENDALE, California 91201-2514 United States
Website
aebcglendale.org
Phone
(818)-507-7400
Email address
About
The Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church in Glendale, CA, is a family-based congregation with the mission to know Jesus Christ and make Him known. They support a range of missions around the world. The church is involved in raising funds to help displaced families.
Mission
Armenian Evangelical Brethren Church is a family-based congregation nestled in West Glendale dedicated to proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ and nurturing a thriving community.
