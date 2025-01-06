Armenian National Committee Western Region
Donate to
Armenian National Committee Western Region
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Armenian National Committee Western Region
Shop to support
Armenian National Committee Western Region
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Armenian National Committee Western Region
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
ANCA-WR Internship Program
Offers student leaders an intensive program to learn about Armenian American issues and advocacy on federal, state, and local levels.
ANCA Professional Network
A network for Armenian-American professionals to connect and collaborate.
ANCA Capital Gateway Program
Helps young Armenian American professionals and students find jobs and internships in Washington, DC.
About
Armenian National Committee Western Region
Founded in
1986
EIN
953885801
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
104 N BELMONT ST STE 200 GLENDALE, California 91206-4492 United States
Website
ancawr.org
Phone
(818)-500-1918
Email address
About
The Armenian National Committee of America- Western Region (ANCA-WR) is a grassroots public affairs organization advancing Armenian American issues. They educate, motivate, and activate the community in the Western US. Based in Los Angeles, they work with cultural, educational, and youth organizations to promote Armenian American concerns and advocate for Artsakh's self-determination.
Mission
The Armenian National Committee of America represents Armenian-American views and values across all fifty states, working to influence U.S. policy and cultivate the next generation of leaders.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: