Armenian National Committee Western Region

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

ANCA-WR Internship Program

Offers student leaders an intensive program to learn about Armenian American issues and advocacy on federal, state, and local levels.

ANCA Professional Network

A network for Armenian-American professionals to connect and collaborate.

ANCA Capital Gateway Program

Helps young Armenian American professionals and students find jobs and internships in Washington, DC.

