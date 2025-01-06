Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service
Donate to
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service
Shop to support
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Water Service
Provides high-quality drinking water to the community.
Road Maintenance
Maintains roads within the Arrowhead Villas community.
Snow Removal
Provides snow removal services to ensure safe access during winter.
Trash Collection
Offers regular trash collection services for residents.
About
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service
Founded in
1942
EIN
950505934
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
767 COMMUNITY DRIVE LAKE ARROWHEAD, California 92352-0000 United States
Website
www.avmsc.com
Phone
(909)-337-4259
Email address
-
About
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service Company, founded in 1942, provides essential services to its shareholders in Lake Arrowhead, CA. Their mission is to deliver high-quality drinking water, road maintenance, snow plowing, trash collection, and customer service, protecting the interests of their community.
Mission
Arrowhead Villas Mutual Service Company provides high-quality drinking water, road maintenance, snow plowing, trash collection services, and customer service to its shareholders.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: