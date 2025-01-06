Arthritis National Research Foundation
All Arthritis Research Grant
Supports innovative research across a wide spectrum of arthritis and autoimmune diseases, providing up to $250,000 over 2 years.
Psoriatic Arthritis Research Grant
Advances the understanding and treatment of psoriatic arthritis, offering up to $250,000 over 2 years.
Rheum for Kids: Pediatric Skin and Joint Grant
Supports early-career researchers studying pediatric joint and skin diseases, with grants up to $50,000 for 1 year.
Postdoctoral Research Fellowship
Supports emerging postdoctoral physicians in arthritis and autoimmune disease research, providing up to $50,000 for 1 year.
Founded in
1973
EIN
956043953
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2372 MORSE AVE IRVINE, California 92614-6234 United States
Website
curearthritis.org
Phone
(800)-588-2873
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1970, the Arthritis National Research Foundation funds early-career scientists pursuing innovative research to understand, prevent, and cure arthritis and related autoimmune diseases. They empower researchers with funding to drive breakthroughs in treatment and improve patient outcomes.
Mission
ARTHRITIS NATIONAL RESEARCH FOUNDATION supports research efforts aimed at finding a cure for arthritis, bringing hope to those affected by the disease. Learn more at curearthritis.org.
