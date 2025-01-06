Artify Sauk Centre
Donate to
Artify Sauk Centre
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Artify Sauk Centre
Shop to support
Artify Sauk Centre
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Artify Sauk Centre
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Public Art Initiatives
Beautifying Sauk Centre and enriching community lives through various public art projects and installations.
About
Artify Sauk Centre
Founded in
2024
EIN
990607434
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
600 MAIN ST S SAUK CENTRE, Minnesota 56378-1513 United States
Website
www.artifysaukcentre.org
Phone
(612)-220-7535
Email address
About
Artify Sauk Centre, founded in 2024, is dedicated to beautifying Sauk Centre and enriching the lives of community members through public art. They foster creativity, connect the community, and spark joy.
Mission
Artify Sauk Centre is dedicated to enhancing Sauk Centre through public art, collaborating with the city, artists, businesses, and civic groups to support economic vitality and tourism.
Looking for other organizations in
Minnesota, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: