Asbury United Methodist Church
Donate to
Asbury United Methodist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Asbury United Methodist Church
Shop to support
Asbury United Methodist Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Asbury United Methodist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fellowship Time
A weekly coffee hour to connect with others and build community.
Prayer Circle
A group that meets to offer prayers for various needs and concerns.
Group Studies
Various studies to deepen understanding of faith and scripture.
Monthly Family Dinners
Regular dinners for families to come together and enjoy fellowship.
About
Asbury United Methodist Church
Founded in
1974
EIN
942148026
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
4743 EAST AVE LIVERMORE, California 94550-9683 United States
Website
asburylive.org
Phone
(925)-447-1950
Email address
About
Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore, CA, founded in 1974, embraces all as children of God. Affirming Christ's love, they commit to spiritual diversity and individual integrity. The church strives to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
Mission
Asbury United Methodist Church is a community that believes that ALL people are children of God and are of sacred worth. They affirm Christ's example of unconditional love and commit to spiritual diversity and individual integrity.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: