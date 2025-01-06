Ascendant Services International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Empowering Missionaries and Ministries
Empowering Christian missionaries and ministries to fulfill the Great Commission by providing finances and resources to plant churches.
The TerraNova Project
Reaching Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists who are without the Gospel through missionary training programs.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922622730
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
36 SOLID ROCK RD NOXON, Montana 59853-9715 United States
Website
ascendantservicesinternational.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
Ascendant Services International Inc., founded in 2023, focuses on empowering Christian missionaries and ministries to fulfill the Great Commission. They direct finances and resources to carefully selected missionaries and projects working to plant churches.
Mission
We are a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Christian missionaries and ministries to fulfill the Great Commission. Our focus is on the 3.4 billion people worldwide who have never heard the Gospel.
