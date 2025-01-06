Ashland Christian Fellowship
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and support for children.
Youth Ministry
Offers guidance and activities for teenagers.
College Ministry
Supports college-aged individuals in their faith journey.
Young Adult Ministry
Creates a community and offers resources for young adults.
Founded in
1987
EIN
930760713
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
50 W HERSEY ST ASHLAND, Oregon 97520-1157 United States
Website
acfweb.org
Phone
(541)-482-8539
Email address
About
Mission
Ashland Christian Fellowship brings people together in Ashland, Oregon to share faith, build community, and support one another through meaningful fellowship and connection.
{Similar 1}
