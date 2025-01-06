Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Criminal Justice Reform Program
Addresses systemic issues in the criminal justice system affecting the Asian American community.
Workers' Rights Program
Protects and advances the rights of low-wage Asian American workers.
Housing Rights Program
Ensures fair housing access and prevents displacement within the Asian American community.
Immigrant Rights Program
Provides legal assistance and advocacy for immigrant rights, including deportation defense.
Founded in
1998
EIN
942176139
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
55 COLUMBUS AVE SAN FRANCISCO, California 94111-2101 United States
Website
www.asianlawcaucus.org
Phone
(415)-896-1701
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1972, Asian Law Caucus is the nation's first legal and civil rights organization serving low-income Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. They promote, advance, and represent the legal and civil rights of API communities, focusing on housing, immigration, labor, and civil rights.
Mission
The Asian Law Caucus champions justice across society, specifically focusing on serving low-income, immigrant, and underserved Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
What $2,100 could fund instead: