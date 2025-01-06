Aspire Speech And Debate Nfp
Donate to
Aspire Speech And Debate Nfp
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Aspire Speech And Debate Nfp
Shop to support
Aspire Speech And Debate Nfp
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Aspire Speech And Debate Nfp
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Speech and Debate Programs
Provides instruction, practice, and competition in public speaking and debate for homeschool students.
Aspire Summer Workshop
Offers workshops to improve speech and debate skills.
About
Aspire Speech And Debate Nfp
Founded in
2024
EIN
992153007
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
12763 W BEAVER DEN TRL HOMER GLEN, Illinois 60491-9025 United States
Website
aspire.homeschooldebate.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Aspire Speech and Debate NFP, founded in 2024, provides instruction, practice, and competition in public speaking and debate. They aim to equip home-educated students with skills to articulate their faith.
Mission
ASPIRE SPEECH AND DEBATE NFP supports students in Homer Glen, Illinois, fostering confidence and communication skills through speech and debate enrichment opportunities.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: