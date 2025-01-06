Assistance League Of Antelope Valley
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Operation School Bell
Provides clothing and school supplies to children in need.
Assault Survivor Kits
Provides personal hygiene items and clothing to victims of assault.
Winter Coat Program
Collects and distributes winter coats to those in need.
Infant and Preschool Needs Program
Provides essential products like car seats and playpens to infants and preschoolers.
Founded in
1973
EIN
952047336
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
42544 10TH ST W STE B LANCASTER, California 93534-7079 United States
Website
alav.org
Assistance League of Antelope Valley, chartered in 1959, is dedicated to making a positive impact on children and families in the Antelope Valley. Through various service programs, they address community needs by providing resources and support, with a mission to improve the lives of those they serve.
Mission
Assistance League of Antelope Valley improves the lives of children and families in the Antelope Valley through community-based philanthropic programs.
{Similar 1}
