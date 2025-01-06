Assistance League Of Santa Clarita
Assistance League Of Santa Clarita
Assistance League Of Santa Clarita
Assistance League Of Santa Clarita
Assistance League Of Santa Clarita
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Operation School Bell
Provides new school clothing and shoes to children in need, helping them succeed in school.
icare for kids
Offers programs and support for children's well-being and development.
Fostering Success
Supports foster youth as they transition out of the foster care system.
Senior Connection
Provides programs and services to support seniors in the Santa Clarita community.
Assistance League Of Santa Clarita
1994
954271779
501(c)(3)
Community Centers
26045 BOUQUET CANYON RD SANTA CLARITA, California 91350-2639 United States
assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org
(661)-255-1991
-
Assistance League of Santa Clarita, founded in 1994, is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of children and adults in the Santa Clarita Valley. They offer programs like Operation School Bell, providing new clothing and shoes, Fostering Success, and support for seniors through community outreach.
Assistance League of Santa Clarita provides philanthropic services to meet the challenges posed by a diverse array of compelling individual and community needs in the Santa Clarita Valley.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: