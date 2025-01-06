powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Assistance League Of Whittier

 — 
Transforming lives through community programs.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Assistance League Of Whittier

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Assistance League Of Whittier
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Assistance League Of Whittier
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Assistance League Of Whittier
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Assistance League Of Whittier

100% of your purchase supports 
Assistance League Of Whittier
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Assistance League Of Whittier

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Operation School Bell

Provides new school clothes to qualifying children in grades K-8, boosting self-esteem and enhancing their academic experience.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Scholarships

Financially assists deserving Whittier area high school seniors attending college, helping them achieve a better life through education.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Summer Reading Program

Funds the Whittier Public Library to promote literacy and a love of reading in children during the summer months.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Wee Wardrobe

Provides layettes for newborns in need at PIH Hospital, ensuring they have essential clothing to wear home.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Assistance League Of Whittier

Founded in

1955

EIN

952135127

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

6339 GREENLEAF AVE WHITTIER, California 90601-3536 United States

Website

www.assistanceleagueofwhittier.org

Phone

(562)-693-6533

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Assistance League Of Whittier
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Assistance League of Whittier, founded in 1955, is an all-volunteer, nonprofit transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs. They provide clothing, dental care, scholarships, and other assistance to those in need in the Whittier area.

Mission

Assistance League of Whittier transforms the lives of children and adults through community programs benefiting adults and children in the Greater Whittier Area.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Assistance League Of Whittier

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!