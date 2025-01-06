Assistance League Of Whittier
Donate to
Assistance League Of Whittier
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Assistance League Of Whittier
Shop to support
Assistance League Of Whittier
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Assistance League Of Whittier
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Operation School Bell
Provides new school clothes to qualifying children in grades K-8, boosting self-esteem and enhancing their academic experience.
Scholarships
Financially assists deserving Whittier area high school seniors attending college, helping them achieve a better life through education.
Summer Reading Program
Funds the Whittier Public Library to promote literacy and a love of reading in children during the summer months.
Wee Wardrobe
Provides layettes for newborns in need at PIH Hospital, ensuring they have essential clothing to wear home.
About
Assistance League Of Whittier
Founded in
1955
EIN
952135127
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
6339 GREENLEAF AVE WHITTIER, California 90601-3536 United States
Website
www.assistanceleagueofwhittier.org
Phone
(562)-693-6533
Email address
About
Assistance League of Whittier, founded in 1955, is an all-volunteer, nonprofit transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs. They provide clothing, dental care, scholarships, and other assistance to those in need in the Whittier area.
Mission
Assistance League of Whittier transforms the lives of children and adults through community programs benefiting adults and children in the Greater Whittier Area.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: