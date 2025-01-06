Assistance League Of Whittier

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Operation School Bell

Provides new school clothes to qualifying children in grades K-8, boosting self-esteem and enhancing their academic experience.

Scholarships

Financially assists deserving Whittier area high school seniors attending college, helping them achieve a better life through education.

Summer Reading Program

Funds the Whittier Public Library to promote literacy and a love of reading in children during the summer months.

Wee Wardrobe

Provides layettes for newborns in need at PIH Hospital, ensuring they have essential clothing to wear home.

