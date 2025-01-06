About

The Associated Students of Occidental College (ASOC) is the official student government. ASOC works to promote the social and educational well-being of the student body, upholding Occidental College's mission of equity, inclusion, and community engagement. They provide resources and employment opportunities to enhance the student experience.

Mission

