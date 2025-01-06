Associated Students Of Occidental College
Associated Students Of Occidental College
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Bengal Bus Shuttle Service
Free and low-cost transportation to the surrounding neighborhood, L.A. airports, and other locations.
Bike Share Program
Rents bikes and offers reasonably priced maintenance and repairs for student bikes.
FEAST Organic Garden
A student-run organic garden open to all students, with workshops, potlucks, and harvest fairs.
KOXY Radio Station
An outlet for diverse music, concerts, and cultural events, serving the campus and Northeast L.A.
About
Associated Students Of Occidental College
Founded in
1952
EIN
952667363
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
1600 CAMPUS RD LOS ANGELES, California 90041-3314 United States
Website
www.oxy.edu
Phone
(323)-259-2500
Email address
-
About
The Associated Students of Occidental College (ASOC) is the official student government. ASOC works to promote the social and educational well-being of the student body, upholding Occidental College's mission of equity, inclusion, and community engagement. They provide resources and employment opportunities to enhance the student experience.
Mission
ASOC serves as the official student government, working to promote the social and educational well-being of the student body while upholding Oxy's mission of equity, inclusion, and community engagement.
