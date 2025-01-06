Associated Students Of San Diego State University
Donate to
Associated Students Of San Diego State University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Associated Students Of San Diego State University
Shop to support
Associated Students Of San Diego State University
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Associated Students Of San Diego State University
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Social, Recreational, Cultural, and Educational Programs
Creating and funding programs and facilities on campus and in the community to enhance student life.
About
Associated Students Of San Diego State University
Founded in
1950
EIN
956042622
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
5500 CAMPANILE DRIVE MC 7800 SAN DIEGO, California 92182-0001 United States
Website
as.sdsu.edu
Phone
(619)-594-6555
Email address
-
About
Associated Students of San Diego State University, founded in 1950, is a student-directed corporation and governance organization. It supports social, recreational, cultural, and educational programs, advocates for student interests, and enhances the SDSU community.
Mission
Associated Students supports San Diego State University's mission by creating, promoting, and funding diverse programs while advocating for student interests and providing leadership opportunities.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: