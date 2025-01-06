About

Associated Students of Yuba College (founded in 1952) advocates for students, fosters community, and enriches the Yuba College experience. Through student government and various programs, ASYC promotes student learning and success, providing equitable opportunities for a diverse student body in Marysville, CA.

Mission

Associated Students of Yuba College advocates for and empowers the student community in Marysville, fostering a vibrant and inclusive campus experience.