Associated Students Of Yuba College
Donate to
Associated Students Of Yuba College
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Associated Students Of Yuba College
Shop to support
Associated Students Of Yuba College
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Associated Students Of Yuba College
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
About
Associated Students Of Yuba College
Founded in
1952
EIN
946108649
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
2088 N BEALE RD MARYSVILLE, California 95901-7605 United States
Website
yc.yccd.edu
Phone
(530)-741-6700
Email address
About
Associated Students of Yuba College (founded in 1952) advocates for students, fosters community, and enriches the Yuba College experience. Through student government and various programs, ASYC promotes student learning and success, providing equitable opportunities for a diverse student body in Marysville, CA.
Mission
Associated Students of Yuba College advocates for and empowers the student community in Marysville, fostering a vibrant and inclusive campus experience.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: