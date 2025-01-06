Associated Students University Of California Davis Business Office
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
The Pantry
Provides free food and basic essentials to students in need.
CoHo
Offers a diverse range of food options and dining experiences on campus.
Bike Barn
Provides bicycle repair, maintenance, and sales services to keep the campus pedaling.
Unitrans
Offers bus transit services around town, ensuring safe and reliable transportation.
Founded in
1951
EIN
941347068
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
ONE SHIELDS AVE MEM UNION NO 347A DAVIS, California 95616-0000 United States
Website
asucd.ucdavis.edu
Phone
(530)-752-1990
Email address
About
The Associated Students, University of California, Davis (ASUCD), founded in 1951, is the undergraduate student government at UC Davis. It aims to improve campus life by providing resources and services for students.
Mission
ASUCD improves the quality of campus life by providing resources and services to cultivate a culture of involvement and student leadership.
