Associated Students University Of California Riverside
Donate to
Associated Students University Of California Riverside
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Associated Students University Of California Riverside
Shop to support
Associated Students University Of California Riverside
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Associated Students University Of California Riverside
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community-Based Services
Engaging programs and events to help students reach their full potential at UCR and beyond.
Discounted Tickets
Providing students with access to discounted tickets for various events and attractions.
Clicker Rental Program
Offering a rental program for clickers, essential for student participation in classes.
Legal Clinic for Students
Providing legal advice and services to students.
About
Associated Students University Of California Riverside
Founded in
1961
EIN
956006684
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations - Student Clubs
Address
900 UNIVERSITY AVENUE HUB202 RIVERSIDE, California 92521-9800 United States
Website
asucr.ucr.edu
Phone
(951)-827-3621
Email address
About
The Associated Students of the University of California, Riverside (ASUCR), founded in 1961, serves as the official undergraduate student government. ASUCR advocates for over 22,000 students, promoting services, events, and sustainability. ASPB programs quality campus entertainment.
Mission
ASUCR is your student government representing the interests and needs of 22,000+ UCR undergraduates, advocating for students through elected officials and committees.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: