About

The Association for Waldorf Education in San Diego, founded in 1981, supports the Waldorf School of San Diego. The school offers Pre-K through 12th grade education, making Waldorf education accessible to children in the San Diego area. They engage with families of all backgrounds.

Mission

The Waldorf School of San Diego strives to awaken each student's capacity for love of learning, independent thinking, and heartfelt service to the world.