The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Early Childhood Program
Play-based program for young children that nurtures imagination and provides a foundation for learning.
Morning Glory Playgroups
Weekly playgroups for parents and young children, offering play, song, and activities in a nurturing environment.
Nursery Program
A gentle first school experience for young children in a loving, homelike setting.
Kindergarten Program
Harmonious classrooms for children ages 4-6, fostering imagination, coordination, and social skills.
Founded in
1981
EIN
953641387
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
3547 ALTADENA AVE SAN DIEGO, California 92105-3612 United States
Website
waldorfsandiego.org
Phone
(619)-280-8016
Email address
About
The Association for Waldorf Education in San Diego, founded in 1981, supports the Waldorf School of San Diego. The school offers Pre-K through 12th grade education, making Waldorf education accessible to children in the San Diego area. They engage with families of all backgrounds.
Mission
The Waldorf School of San Diego strives to awaken each student's capacity for love of learning, independent thinking, and heartfelt service to the world.
