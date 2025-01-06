Association Of American Law Schools
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
AALS Sections
AALS hosts over 100 sections for law school faculty, administrators, and staff, organized around academic disciplines. They offer programs, newsletters, mentoring, and teaching resources.
About
Association Of American Law Schools
Founded in
1971
EIN
941450490
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
1614 20TH ST NW WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20009-1001 United States
Website
www.aals.org
Phone
(202)-296-8851
Email address
About
The Association of American Law Schools (AALS), founded in 1900, is a non-profit association of 175 law schools. AALS's mission is to uphold and advance excellence in legal education. They promote core values such as diversity, inclusion and support legal educators.
Mission
The Association of American Law Schools' mission is to uphold and advance excellence in legal education. They serve as the learned society for law teachers and work to improve the legal profession through legal education.


