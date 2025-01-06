Association Of Educational Therapists
Donate to
Association Of Educational Therapists
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Association Of Educational Therapists
Shop to support
Association Of Educational Therapists
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Association Of Educational Therapists
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Therapy Advancement
Providing certification and training to members, advancing the profession, and establishing ethical standards to serve individuals with learning challenges.
About
Association Of Educational Therapists
Founded in
1984
EIN
953371119
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
262 W MAIN ST WALES, Wisconsin 53183-0000 United States
Website
www.aetonline.org
Phone
(414)-908-4949
Email address
About
The Association of Educational Therapists (AET), founded in 1984, is an international professional organization. AET's mission is to define standards for educational therapy, promote training and research, and create public awareness. They offer certification and training to professionals serving individuals with learning differences.
Mission
The Association of Educational Therapists connects and supports educational therapists in Wisconsin, fostering a dedicated community to enhance learning and professional growth.
Looking for other organizations in
Wisconsin, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: