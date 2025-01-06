Association Of Ship Brokers And Agents Educational Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Maritime Education and Professional Development
Promotes maritime education and develops maritime professionals through education, scholarships, and industry support.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923588227
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
510 SYLVAN AVE STE 201 ENGLEWD CLFS, New Jersey 07632-3039 United States
Website
www.asba.org
Phone
(201)-569-2882
Email address
About
The ASBA Educational Foundation, established in 2023, promotes and supports maritime education, developing maritime professionals through education and scholarships.
Mission
The Association of Ship Brokers and Agents Educational Foundation Inc in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, promotes learning and professional growth in the ship brokering and agency field.
What $2,100 could fund instead: