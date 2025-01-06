About

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School, founded in 1950 in Pasadena, CA, is a Catholic school serving students in TK-8th grade. Preparing students to achieve their greatest potential in a nurturing and Christ-centered community through faith, service, and academics.

Mission

Assumption strives to make each student's educational experience unique to their needs. Through a rigorous academic program, paired with service learning and faith-based education, our students graduate well prepared to face their collegiate years.