Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary School
Donate to
Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary School
Shop to support
Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Gator After School Care & Enrichment Program
Provides a safe environment with enrichment activities, homework help, and social skills development for ABVM students after school.
About
Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary School
Founded in
1946
EIN
951866063
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
2.1.1. Primary Schools
Address
2660 E ORANGE GROVE BLVD PASADENA, California 91107-2632 United States
Website
school.abvmpasadena.org
Phone
(626)-793-2089
Email address
About
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School, founded in 1950 in Pasadena, CA, is a Catholic school serving students in TK-8th grade. Preparing students to achieve their greatest potential in a nurturing and Christ-centered community through faith, service, and academics.
Mission
Assumption strives to make each student's educational experience unique to their needs. Through a rigorous academic program, paired with service learning and faith-based education, our students graduate well prepared to face their collegiate years.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: