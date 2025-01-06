Assured Life Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Scholarship Program
Offers scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500 for members pursuing higher education.
Charitable Matching Gift Program
Matches charitable gifts up to $250 per year for benefit members donating to nonprofits.
Summer Camp Grants
Awards grants of $100 per child to members, children, or grandchildren of members for summer camp.
About
Assured Life Association
Founded in
1945
EIN
946086919
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(8)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
4314 KINGSLY DR PITTSBURG, California 94565-6267 United States
Website
assuredlife.org
Phone
(800)-777-9777
Email address
About
Assured Life Association, est. 1890, is a not-for-profit life insurance provider offering life insurance, annuities, and Medicare Supplement insurance to its members. Giving back is core to their mission, providing college scholarships, summer camp grants, and promoting volunteer projects. They focus on financial security and community value.
Mission
Assured Life Association serves the Pittsburg, California community by offering resources and support to individuals and families. Learn more at assuredlife.org.
