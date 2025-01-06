About

Assured Life Association, est. 1890, is a not-for-profit life insurance provider offering life insurance, annuities, and Medicare Supplement insurance to its members. Giving back is core to their mission, providing college scholarships, summer camp grants, and promoting volunteer projects. They focus on financial security and community value.

Mission

Assured Life Association serves the Pittsburg, California community by offering resources and support to individuals and families. Learn more at assuredlife.org.