About

The Athenian School, founded in 1965 by Dyke Brown, is a coeducational college preparatory school in Danville, CA. Inspired by Kurt Hahn's educational philosophy, Athenian emphasizes active, interconnected learning. Originally a boarding school, it later added a Middle School and day students. Athenian is a founding member of Round Square, committed to character education.

Mission

The Athenian School prepares students for a life of intellectual exploration, moral responsibility, and active engagement on both local and global scales.