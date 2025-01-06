Athenian School
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Town Meetings
A forum for students and faculty to discuss school matters and make decisions.
Airplane Construction Project
Students design and build an airplane, learning engineering and teamwork.
Robotics Team
An award-winning team where students design, build, and program robots for competitions.
About
Athenian School
Founded in
1964
EIN
946070808
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2100 MOUNT DIABLO SCENIC BLVD DANVILLE, California 94506-2002 United States
Website
www.athenian.org
Phone
(192)-583-75375
Email address
-
About
The Athenian School, founded in 1965 by Dyke Brown, is a coeducational college preparatory school in Danville, CA. Inspired by Kurt Hahn's educational philosophy, Athenian emphasizes active, interconnected learning. Originally a boarding school, it later added a Middle School and day students. Athenian is a founding member of Round Square, committed to character education.
Mission
The Athenian School prepares students for a life of intellectual exploration, moral responsibility, and active engagement on both local and global scales.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: