Programs & Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Outreach
Christ-centered initiatives focused on serving the community.
Youth Ministry
Programs designed to support and engage young people.
Children's Church
Dedicated services and programs for children.
Nursery Ministry
Care and support for infants and toddlers during services.
About
Atherton Baptist Church
Founded in
2000
EIN
952254275
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2627 W 116TH ST HAWTHORNE, California 90250-1975 United States
Website
athertonbc.org
Phone
(323)-757-3113
Email address
About
Atherton Baptist Church in Hawthorne, CA, is a Christ-centered community offering outreach programs, ministries, classes, and worship. Their mission is re-establishing excellence in God's Church through education, renovation, rejuvenation, and evangelization. They offer youth and children's ministries, Bible studies, and prayer services.
Mission
Atherton Baptist Church welcomes the Hawthorne community, offering a warm space for spiritual growth and connection at 2627 W 116th St in California.
