About

Atherton Baptist Church in Hawthorne, CA, is a Christ-centered community offering outreach programs, ministries, classes, and worship. Their mission is re-establishing excellence in God's Church through education, renovation, rejuvenation, and evangelization. They offer youth and children's ministries, Bible studies, and prayer services.

Mission

Atherton Baptist Church welcomes the Hawthorne community, offering a warm space for spiritual growth and connection at 2627 W 116th St in California.