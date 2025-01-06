Atmaruchi Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spiritual Learning and Empowerment
Empowering individuals through spiritual learning focused on self-discovery and practical activities for inner peace and compassion.
About
Atmaruchi Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
923887623
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
7218 KEATON CT LEWIS CENTER, Ohio 43035-9225 United States
Website
atmaruchi.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Atmaruchi Foundation empowers individuals of all ages through spiritual learning focused on Atma (Soul), and practically implementing it via activities fostering inner peace, a nonviolent lifestyle, and universal compassion. It is committed to fulfillment through knowledge.
Mission
Atmaruchi Foundation empowers individuals of all ages through spiritual learning focused on Atma (Soul, our true self), practically implementing it via activities fostering inner peace and universal compassion.
{Similar 1}
