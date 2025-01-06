Atomic Athletic Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bomber Skills Program Scholarships
Scholarships partially funded by the Fiesta Sports Foundation to help youth participate in the ATOMIC Bomber Skills Program.
About
Atomic Athletic Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
931602941
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development > Youth Programs > Mentoring Organizations
Address
17451 N 55TH ST SCOTTSDALE, Arizona 85254-5878 United States
Website
www.atomicathleticfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Atomic Athletic Foundation, founded in 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ, aims to build confidence and character in youth through sports. They provide an environment for kids of all backgrounds to develop skills and become responsible community members. The foundation offers scholarships and athletic programs.
Mission
Atomic Athletic Foundation provides youth of all backgrounds an environment which builds confidence, develops character, and helps them acquire skills to achieve their fullest potential.
What $2,100 could fund instead: