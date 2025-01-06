Attiyeh Foundation
Donate to
Attiyeh Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Attiyeh Foundation
Shop to support
Attiyeh Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Attiyeh Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational and Cultural Workshops
Offers workshops to promote education and cultural understanding.
Community Support
Provides support to the local community through various initiatives.
Historic Preservation
Works to preserve historical sites and artifacts.
About
Attiyeh Foundation
Founded in
1997
EIN
954624172
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Heritage & Education > Historical Preservation Societies
Address
240 MORADA LN TAOS, New Mexico 87571-6468 United States
Website
www.mabeldodgeluhan.com
Phone
(800)-846-22355757519686
Email address
About
The Attiyeh Foundation, based in Los Angeles, CA, supports educational and cultural workshops, community support, and historic preservation. Founded in 1997, the foundation operates as a private foundation.
Mission
ATTIYEH FOUNDATION fosters cultural and community initiatives in Taos, New Mexico, enriching local life and promoting meaningful engagement through its efforts.
Looking for other organizations in
New Mexico, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: