Tuition Scholarship Program
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Tuition Scholarship Program
Provides need-based tuition scholarships to students in grades K-12 attending Hawaii Catholic Schools. Awards range from $500 to $1,750.
Founded in 1946
1946
EIN
990230013
IRS 501(c)(3)
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
6301 PALI HWY KANEOHE, Hawaii 96744-5224 United States
Website
www.augustinefoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Augustine Educational Foundation supports Hawaii Catholic Schools by offering tuition scholarships to students (K-12) and awarding grants to educators. For over 25 years, they've helped families seeking Catholic education and improved educational quality in Hawaii's Catholic schools.
Mission
The Augustine Educational Foundation provides tuition assistance to families with financial needs who seek a quality Catholic education for their children in Hawaii.
