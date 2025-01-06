Aurora Regional Chamber Of Commerce Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Leadership Aurora
A 10-month program developing community awareness and a network of informed leaders, encouraging community involvement through hands-on experience.
Career Accelerator Grant
Provides community college students with funds for books and other resources to support their education.
Founded in
2023
EIN
921886492
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development Economic Development
Address
43 W GALENA BLVD AURORA, Illinois 60506-4129 United States
Website
www.aurorachamber.com
Phone
(630)-256-3180
Email address
-
Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation advances the local business community in Aurora, Illinois, fostering connections and supporting regional economic development.
