Bank Of Hawaii Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Grants

Supporting programs and projects with significant impact within low and moderate income communities in Hawaii.

Tuition Aid Program

Grants available to learning institutions serving children from preschool through 12th grade in Hawaii through McInerny Foundation and G.N. Wilcox Trust.

Employee Scholarships

Financial assistance to college-bound children and grandchildren of Bank of Hawaii employees.

