The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Grants
Supporting programs and projects with significant impact within low and moderate income communities in Hawaii.
Tuition Aid Program
Grants available to learning institutions serving children from preschool through 12th grade in Hawaii through McInerny Foundation and G.N. Wilcox Trust.
Employee Scholarships
Financial assistance to college-bound children and grandchildren of Bank of Hawaii employees.
About
Bank Of Hawaii Foundation
Founded in
2014
EIN
990210467
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 3170 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96802-3170 United States
Website
www.boh.com
Phone
(808)-643-3888
Email address
-
About
The Bank of Hawaii Foundation, est. 1981, strengthens communities through grants, sponsorships, and partnerships. It supports nonprofits improving quality of life in Hawaii, focusing on low- to moderate-income areas. Key areas include community development, education, human services, arts, and culture. Leadership includes Peter Ho (Chairman), Lono Kealoha (President), and Momi Akimseu (SVP).
Mission
The Bank of Hawaii Foundation is committed to strengthening communities, focusing on programs and projects within low and moderate income communities.
