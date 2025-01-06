Bay Area Rescue Mission
Donate to
Bay Area Rescue Mission
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Bay Area Rescue Mission
Shop to support
Bay Area Rescue Mission
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Bay Area Rescue Mission
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Life Transformation Programs
Offers skills training, vocational classes, education, counseling, and spiritual guidance to help individuals overcome homelessness and addiction.
Emergency Services
Provides immediate support to homeless men, women, and children with safe shelter and nutritious meals.
Food Pantry
Distributes food and essential household items to prevent homelessness in the community.
About
Bay Area Rescue Mission
Founded in
1966
EIN
946124054
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Homeless Shelters
Address
2114 MACDONALD AVENUE RICHMOND, California 94801-0000 United States
Website
www.bayarearescue.org
Phone
(510)-215-4869
Email address
About
Since 1965, Bay Area Rescue Mission has been dedicated to changing the lives of the Bay Area's homeless and hurting. Located in Richmond, CA, they offer 24/7 services, providing love and empowering individuals to transform their lives by fighting homelessness and food poverty.
Mission
The Bay Area Rescue Mission exists to love without limits our neighbors experiencing homelessness and hunger.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: