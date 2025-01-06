Beaverton Veterans Memorial Management
Beaverton Veterans Memorial Management
Beaverton Veterans Memorial Management
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Veterans Memorial Park
A park dedicated to commemorating all veterans of all services in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions. It hosts events such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
Beaverton Veterans Memorial Management
Founded in
1999
EIN
931280546
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 37 BEAVERTON, Oregon 97075-0037 United States
Website
beavertonpost124.org
Phone
-
Email address
Mission
Park dedicated to commemorating all veterans of all services in all the wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions.
What $2,100 could fund instead: