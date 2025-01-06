Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Center for Black Entrepreneurship (CBE)
Offers education, mentorship, and access to capital for Black entrepreneurs, housed at Spelman and Morehouse Colleges.
About
Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Founded in
2024
EIN
934884100
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights > Civil Rights > Social Justice Organizations
Address
1601 5TH AVE N STE 287 BIRMINGHAM, Alabama 35203-1942 United States
Website
blackeconomicalliance.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Black Economic Alliance is committed to economic progress and prosperity in the Black community, focusing on work, wages, and wealth. They use collective power to advance policies that create economic empowerment and grow the U.S. economy.
