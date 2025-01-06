Bishop Amat Memorial High School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Advanced Placement (AP) Courses
Offers 18 AP courses including AP Art History, Biology, Calculus, Chemistry, Computer Science, English, European History, Human Geography, Macroeconomics, Physics, Psychology, Spanish, Studio Art, US Government, and US History to prepare students for college-level work.
Academic Program
Provides a balanced curriculum designed to offer a solid foundation and prepare students for college.
About
Bishop Amat Memorial High School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952056602
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
14301 FAIRGROVE AVE LA PUENTE, California 91746-1712 United States
Website
www.bishopamat.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Bishop Amat Memorial High School, founded in 1946, is a co-educational Catholic high school in La Puente, CA. Its mission is to integrate Catholic values into the academic, spiritual, and social development of students. The school aims to form a faith-filled community and provide a quality education.
Mission
Bishop Amat provides quality education, addressing the needs of a culturally and academically diverse student body.
