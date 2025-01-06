Blachly-Lane County Cooperative Electric Association
Blachly-Lane County Cooperative Electric Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
BLES Program
Assists members facing difficult times with energy costs, offering a one-time payment of $275 during a 12-month period to eligible members.
Member Loan Program
Provides zero-interest loans with up to a $500 limit and six months to pay for energy efficiency measures.
About
Blachly-Lane County Cooperative Electric Association
Founded in
1939
EIN
930124804
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
90680 HIGHWAY 99 N EUGENE, Oregon 97402-9624 United States
Website
www.blachlylane.coop
Phone
(541)-688-8711
Email address
About
Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative, founded in 1939, empowers its members with safe, reliable, and cost-based electricity. As the first REA-financed cooperative in Oregon, they serve Lane County with various programs, including the BLES program for energy assistance. Their mission is to provide dependable electric service to their members.
Mission
Blachly-Lane's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-based electric energy to its members in Lane County Oregon.
