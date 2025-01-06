Blachly-Lane County Cooperative Electric Association

About

Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative, founded in 1939, empowers its members with safe, reliable, and cost-based electricity. As the first REA-financed cooperative in Oregon, they serve Lane County with various programs, including the BLES program for energy assistance. Their mission is to provide dependable electric service to their members.

Mission

Blachly-Lane's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-based electric energy to its members in Lane County Oregon.