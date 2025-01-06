About

Black Pine Circle School, founded in 1973, is a K-8 independent school in Berkeley, CA. Its mission is to create a learning community that fosters humanity, empathy, cultural understanding, and intellectual freedom. Through a Socratic, inquiry-based education, BPC nurtures vibrant, independent thinkers with a lifelong passion for learning and the arts.

Mission

