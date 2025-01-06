Black Pine Circle
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
K-8 Academic Program
An innovative curriculum integrating arts and academics with equal emphasis, fostering curiosity and critical thinking.
Extended Day Program (EDP)
Offers K-8 morning care, after care, and enrichment activities like band, sports, and clubs in a safe and engaging environment.
Founded in
1971
EIN
941700228
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
2027 7TH ST BERKELEY, California 94710-2024 United States
Website
blackpinecircle.org
Phone
(510)-845-0876
Email address
Black Pine Circle School, founded in 1973, is a K-8 independent school in Berkeley, CA. Its mission is to create a learning community that fosters humanity, empathy, cultural understanding, and intellectual freedom. Through a Socratic, inquiry-based education, BPC nurtures vibrant, independent thinkers with a lifelong passion for learning and the arts.
Black Pine Circle School's mission is to create a learning community that encourages humanity, empathy, moral depth, cultural understanding, and intellectual freedom. They aim to create vibrant, independent thinkers passionate about learning.


