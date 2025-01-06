Blanchet House Of Hospitality

About

Blanchet House, founded in 1952, offers food, clothing, and shelter to those in need in Portland, OR. With a mission to alleviate suffering and offer hope, they provide free meals, hygiene items, and transitional programs. They operate a farm and two residential programs for men facing addiction and other challenges.

Mission

Serving essential aid with dignity, Blanchet House strives to alleviate suffering and offer hope for a better life to those in need.