Blanchet House Of Hospitality

Alleviate suffering and offer hope for a better life.
Events of 

Blanchet House Of Hospitality

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Blanchet House Of Hospitality
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Blanchet House Of Hospitality
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Blanchet House Of Hospitality
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Blanchet House Of Hospitality

100% of your purchase supports 
Blanchet House Of Hospitality
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Blanchet House Of Hospitality

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Program

Provides free meals to those in need.

Clothing Program

Offers free clothing to individuals who need it.

Blanchet House Program

Residential program for men seeking recovery and stability.

Blanchet Farm Program

A 9-month residential recovery program for men in a rural setting.

About

Blanchet House Of Hospitality

Founded in

1954

EIN

936031009

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services - Basic Needs - Food Banks

Address

310 NW GLISAN ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-3712 United States

Website

blanchethouse.org

Phone

(503)-241-4340

Email address

[email protected]

Blanchet House Of Hospitality
About

Blanchet House, founded in 1952, offers food, clothing, and shelter to those in need in Portland, OR. With a mission to alleviate suffering and offer hope, they provide free meals, hygiene items, and transitional programs. They operate a farm and two residential programs for men facing addiction and other challenges.

Mission

Serving essential aid with dignity, Blanchet House strives to alleviate suffering and offer hope for a better life to those in need.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
