Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Food Program
Provides free meals to those in need.
Clothing Program
Offers free clothing to individuals who need it.
Blanchet House Program
Residential program for men seeking recovery and stability.
Blanchet Farm Program
A 9-month residential recovery program for men in a rural setting.
About
Blanchet House Of Hospitality
Founded in
1954
EIN
936031009
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services - Basic Needs - Food Banks
Address
310 NW GLISAN ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-3712 United States
Website
blanchethouse.org
Phone
(503)-241-4340
Email address
About
Blanchet House, founded in 1952, offers food, clothing, and shelter to those in need in Portland, OR. With a mission to alleviate suffering and offer hope, they provide free meals, hygiene items, and transitional programs. They operate a farm and two residential programs for men facing addiction and other challenges.
Mission
Serving essential aid with dignity, Blanchet House strives to alleviate suffering and offer hope for a better life to those in need.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: