Blue Finance
Donate to
Blue Finance
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Blue Finance
Shop to support
Blue Finance
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Blue Finance
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Assistance with Medical Bills
Provides financial aid to individuals struggling to afford medical expenses.
Relief Aid for Natural Disaster Victims
Offers support and resources to those affected by natural disasters.
Funeral Expenses Assistance
Helps families cover the costs of funeral arrangements for unexpected deaths.
Scholarships for Students in Need
Awards scholarships to students facing financial hardship to support their education.
About
Blue Finance
Founded in
2024
EIN
921838468
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1074 MORNINGSIDE DR SUNNYVALE, California 94087-1628 United States
Website
bluealliance.earth
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
BLUE FINANCE advances financial solutions from Sunnyvale, California, helping drive projects that prioritize environmental well-being and positive global impact.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: