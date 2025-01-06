Bosque Emergency Support Team

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Firefighter Rehabilitation Support

Providing hydration, nourishment, and rest to county VFDs and first responders during emergencies.

‍

Emergency Shelter Operation

Opening and staffing shelters during severe weather events to ensure community safety.

‍

Search Team Support

Assisting search teams in their operations to locate missing persons in Bosque County.

‍