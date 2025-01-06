Bosque Emergency Support Team
Donate to
Bosque Emergency Support Team
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Bosque Emergency Support Team
Shop to support
Bosque Emergency Support Team
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Bosque Emergency Support Team
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Firefighter Rehabilitation Support
Providing hydration, nourishment, and rest to county VFDs and first responders during emergencies.
Emergency Shelter Operation
Opening and staffing shelters during severe weather events to ensure community safety.
Search Team Support
Assisting search teams in their operations to locate missing persons in Bosque County.
About
Bosque Emergency Support Team
Founded in
2023
EIN
923575323
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 406 MERIDIAN, Texas 76665-0406 United States
Website
bosquebest.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
BEST offers rehab support for firefighters, opens shelters during severe weather, supports search teams, and provides emergency communications during outages.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: