Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
STEM Education Advancement
Focuses on supporting organizations and programs that promote education, science, and technology, especially in STEM fields.
Youth Innovation
Supports the Bourns Family Youth Innovation Center, offering programs and resources for Riverside residents to learn and innovate.
Founded in
1959
EIN
956044472
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
1200 COLUMBIA AVE RIVERSIDE, California 92507-2129 United States
Website
bourns.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Bourns Foundation, est. 1956, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on advancing STEM education. Located in Riverside, CA, the foundation supports scientific and technological research and related programs, offering scholarships and community outreach to inspire and educate the next generation of innovators.
Mission
The Bourns Foundation focuses on the advancement of S.T.E.M. education, fostering scientific and technological research, and enabling related programs.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
